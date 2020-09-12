Overview

Dr. Bruce Scully, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Scully works at Family Care of Eastern Jackson County in Blue Springs, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.