Overview of Dr. Bruce Segal, MD

Dr. Bruce Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Segal works at BRUCE A. SEGAL, M.D.,P.A. in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.