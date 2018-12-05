Dr. Seideman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Seideman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Seideman, MD
Dr. Bruce Seideman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Seideman works at
Dr. Seideman's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset600 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-8717Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very Grateful to have met Doctor Seideman. Provided me the best care and advice for my painful hip. Ended up getting it replaced at St. Francis and was a great success. His Office is very large and the PT office is very nice and easy to schedule.
About Dr. Bruce Seideman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1427005495
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seideman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seideman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seideman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seideman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Seideman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seideman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seideman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seideman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.