Dr. Bruce Selden, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Selden, MD

Dr. Bruce Selden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Selden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2855 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 752-4377

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Dizziness
Audiometry
Bone Cancer
Carotid Ultrasound
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Outer Ear Infection
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Bruce Selden, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 56 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376723254
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Selden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Selden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

