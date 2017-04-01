Dr. Bruce Selden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Selden, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Selden, MD
Dr. Bruce Selden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Selden's Office Locations
- 1 2855 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-4377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Well Dr. Selden was reponsible my septoplasty and he was awesome. Its my second day, no pain at all. Minimal Swollen areas. He called back for questions and concerns. My mom is amazed too. Im so glad this worked out fine. My 2 yo loves him Too.
About Dr. Bruce Selden, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1376723254
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selden accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Selden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selden.
