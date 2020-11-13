Dr. Bruce Seligsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seligsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Seligsohn, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Seligsohn, MD
Dr. Bruce Seligsohn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Dr. Seligsohn works at
Dr. Seligsohn's Office Locations
Mission Viejo Family Medical Center26302 La Paz Rd Ste 211, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 588-8775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruce is Open minded, kind, caring, and is up to date on TODAY'S current medical literature from this decade, unlike a few doctors I have seen. He takes the time to answer any questions you may have with concise answers so you're not at the doctors for 90 mins. Plus his wait times are quite short. Best doc I've ever had.
About Dr. Bruce Seligsohn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Seligsohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seligsohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seligsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Seligsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seligsohn.
