Dr. Bruce Silverberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Silverberg, MD
Dr. Bruce Silverberg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.
Dr. Silverberg's Office Locations
Joplin Hand & Microsurgery Associates LLC2727 E 32nd St Ste A, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 621-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverberg?
Great Experience! I went to Dr. Silverberg for severe pain & issues in my left hand. He took his time, explained the surgery, planned outcomes, healing times & other issues & helped me with hand exercises. He is a great surgeon & answers your questions. The office staff is friendly & professional. I would highly recommend him for your hand surgery needs.
About Dr. Bruce Silverberg, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1568499903
Education & Certifications
- Hand & Microsurgery U Of Louisville
- Washington University; Barnes-Jewish Hospitals General Surgery
- Washington University; Barnes-Jewish Hospitals
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
