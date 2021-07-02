Dr. Bruce Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Silverman, MD
Dr. Bruce Silverman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Center209 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 413-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Very efficient and courteous,
About Dr. Bruce Silverman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1912998048
- Rush University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
