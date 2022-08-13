Overview

Dr. Bruce Silverstein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'.



Dr. Silverstein works at Morgan Road FamilyCare in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.