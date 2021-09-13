Dr. Bruce Sloane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Sloane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Sloane, MD
Dr. Bruce Sloane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.
Dr. Sloane's Office Locations
Philadelphia Urology Associates1216 Arch St Ste 3B, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Philadelphia Urology Associates1015 Chestnut St Ste 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 563-1199
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
By far the very best Urologist in the Philadelphia and tri-county area.
About Dr. Bruce Sloane, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518954536
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Clark University
- Urology
