Dr. Bruce Snider, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Snider, MD

Dr. Bruce Snider, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.

Dr. Snider works at Olathe Women's Center in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Olathe Women's Center
    20375 W 151st St Ste 250, Olathe, KS 66061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 764-6262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olathe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 16, 2018
    Dr Snider has been my ob/gym for 13 yrs since moving here from Colorado in 2005. Wish he had been my doc there. He LISTENS & makes sure you understand everything so that you can trust you are making the best-informed decision you can. He performed a surgery on me a few weeks ago & I feel 100% confident that he provided me with the best care anywhere. Great Doc!
    Amanda H in Olathe, KS — Dec 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Snider, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235181256
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kansas Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Snider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snider works at Olathe Women's Center in Olathe, KS. View the full address on Dr. Snider’s profile.

    Dr. Snider has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Snider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

