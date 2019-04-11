Dr. Bruce Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Snyder, MD
Dr. Bruce Snyder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Boston University School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Bruce Snyder, MD2779 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 2020, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 213-6405
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Snyder is an amazing doctor! He recently examined my son in the hospital and afterwards for a follow up appointment. He is extremely knowledgeable and took the time to explain everything to me. He went above and beyond and truly made me feel like he cares about the well being of my son. His assistant was so kind and caring too. His nurse was great with kids, he was even able to test my toddler's vision! I highly recommend Dr. Snyder! We are so lucky to have found him!
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1306860770
- Boston City Hospital
- Bronx - Lebanon Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Boston University School of Dental Medicine
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.