Dr. Bruce Snyder, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bruce Snyder, MD

Dr. Bruce Snyder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Boston University School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Snyder works at Bruce Snyder, MD in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snyder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bruce Snyder, MD
    2779 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 2020, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Farsightedness
Astigmatism

Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 11, 2019
    Dr. Snyder is an amazing doctor! He recently examined my son in the hospital and afterwards for a follow up appointment. He is extremely knowledgeable and took the time to explain everything to me. He went above and beyond and truly made me feel like he cares about the well being of my son. His assistant was so kind and caring too. His nurse was great with kids, he was even able to test my toddler's vision! I highly recommend Dr. Snyder! We are so lucky to have found him!
    Sarah Cuison in Las Vegas, NV — Apr 11, 2019
    About Dr. Bruce Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306860770
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston City Hospital
    Residency
    • Bronx - Lebanon Hospital
    Internship
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School of Dental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder works at Bruce Snyder, MD in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

