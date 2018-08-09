Dr. Bruce Solomon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Solomon, DO
Overview of Dr. Bruce Solomon, DO
Dr. Bruce Solomon, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital and Scotland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
UF Health Neuromedicine - Fixel Institute3009 SW Williston Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 294-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- Scotland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Solomon was very kind, intelligent, and concerned for my concerns. When I had an urgent concern, I emailed him and we had a solution very quickly. Their clinic is an hour from my house, and worth every minute of the drive
About Dr. Bruce Solomon, DO
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932165446
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
