Dr. Bruce Stamos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Stamos works at Brielle Orthopedics in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.