Dr. Bruce Stamos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Stamos, MD
Dr. Bruce Stamos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Stamos works at
Dr. Stamos' Office Locations
Main office457 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stamos and his staff were extremely courteous and professional and examined me thoroughly to determine the potential for a rotator cuff tear. He spent a sufficient amount of time to explain what he believed to be the problem and prescribed PT before a second meeting. I felt very comfortable talking to him and confident that there will be a positive outcome.
About Dr. Bruce Stamos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1669453650
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Robert Wood Johnson U Med
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- University of Richmond
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Stamos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stamos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stamos has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stamos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Stamos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stamos.
