Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Stone, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dignity Health Urology & Stone Center9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 109, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
We've just had our second visit with Doctor Stone and his staff they are Amazing ?? and so explanatory and they take us step-by-step through everything so that we're prepared for what comes it's an Amazing office and Amazing staff we would definitely tell anyone go to Doctor Stone he knows what he's doing with all of our regards to health we wouldn't go to any other Doctor the Norris family
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1104914050
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Bedwetting, Balanoposthitis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
