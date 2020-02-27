Overview of Dr. Bruce Stone, DO

Dr. Bruce Stone, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Stone works at Mercy Urology & Stone Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedwetting, Balanoposthitis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.