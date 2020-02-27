See All Urologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Bruce Stone, DO

Urology
2.8 (27)
Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Stone, DO

Dr. Bruce Stone, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Stone works at Mercy Urology & Stone Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedwetting, Balanoposthitis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urology & Stone Center
    9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 109, Bakersfield, CA 93311 (661) 664-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedwetting
Balanoposthitis
Urinary Incontinence
Bedwetting
Balanoposthitis
Urinary Incontinence

Bedwetting
Balanoposthitis
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Pelvic Abscess
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystectomy
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypospadias
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Infertility
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Paraphimosis
Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 27, 2020
    We've just had our second visit with Doctor Stone and his staff they are Amazing ?? and so explanatory and they take us step-by-step through everything so that we're prepared for what comes it's an Amazing office and Amazing staff we would definitely tell anyone go to Doctor Stone he knows what he's doing with all of our regards to health we wouldn't go to any other Doctor the Norris family
    Norris family — Feb 27, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Stone, DO
    About Dr. Bruce Stone, DO

    Specialties
    Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1104914050
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Stone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stone works at Mercy Urology & Stone Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stone’s profile.

    Dr. Stone has seen patients for Bedwetting, Balanoposthitis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

