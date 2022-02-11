Dr. Bruce Strober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Strober, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Strober, MD is a Dermatologist in Cromwell, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Central Connecticut Dermatology1 Willowbrook Rd Ste 2, Cromwell, CT 06416 Directions (860) 322-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Connecticut Dermatology40 Dale Rd Ste 100, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 322-2222
- Middlesex Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Brilliant dermatologist. Helped me change my life.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Strober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strober accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strober has seen patients for Rash, Psoriasis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strober on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Strober. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strober.
