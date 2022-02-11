Overview

Dr. Bruce Strober, MD is a Dermatologist in Cromwell, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Strober works at Central Connecticut Dermatology in Cromwell, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Psoriasis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.