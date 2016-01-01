Dr. Bruce Surosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Surosky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Surosky, MD
Dr. Bruce Surosky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Dr. Surosky's Office Locations
Twin Tier Womens Health Team1005 WALNUT ST, Elmira, NY 14901 Directions (607) 734-3968
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
Aomc - Obgyn Health Center for Women600 Fitch St, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 734-6544
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Surosky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surosky has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Surosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surosky.
