Overview of Dr. Bruce Surosky, MD

Dr. Bruce Surosky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.



Dr. Surosky works at Twin Tier Womens Health Team in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.