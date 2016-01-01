See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Bruce Swords, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Swords, MD

Dr. Bruce Swords, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Swords works at Community Health and Wellness Center in Greensboro, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Swords' Office Locations

    Community Health and Wellness Center
    201 E WENDOVER AVE, Greensboro, NC 27401 (336) 832-4444
    Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital
    1200 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 (336) 832-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Trichomoniasis Screening
Immunization Administration
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Trichomoniasis Screening
Immunization Administration

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Bruce Swords, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912956947
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swords has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swords works at Community Health and Wellness Center in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Swords’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swords. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swords.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swords, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swords appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

