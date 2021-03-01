Dr. Tasch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Tasch, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Tasch, MD
Dr. Bruce Tasch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tasch's Office Locations
6000 Brownsboro Park Blvd Ste G, Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 899-9560
Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Tasch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1396726675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Tasch accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tasch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tasch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.