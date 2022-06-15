Dr. Bruce Tenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Tenner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Tenner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Cardiology Consultants368 Lakehurst Rd Ste 304, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 240-1048
Cardiology Consultants of Toms River401 Lacey Rd # 2, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 350-3350
- Community Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Dr. Tenner since 2008, after I had heart complications following the birth of my daughter. I happened to get connected with him at the hospital. He is an amazing doctor. He is very thorough and always takes time with me when I have my appointment. I highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841244332
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Tenner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tenner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenner has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenner.
