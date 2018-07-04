Overview of Dr. Bruce Thiers, MD

Dr. Bruce Thiers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Thiers works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.