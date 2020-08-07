Dr. Bruce Tung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Tung, MD
Dr. Bruce Tung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Seattle Primary Physicians Pllc1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-2301
Polyclinic Family Medicine Ballard1448 NW Market St Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 860-4544
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 525-5777Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Tung is a precise, detailed and extremely knowledgeable gastrointestinal doctor. He did two tests on me during a five night hospital stay due to a blocked bowel. Each and every time, he worked to exhaust and prevent all possible damages . I credit him for helping save my life during a most difficult time. Dr Tung is a true professional showing skill, compassion, and expertise . He even made visits to me after each procedure to assure me that he did his very best. I highly recommend Dr Tung. Outstanding!
About Dr. Bruce Tung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1396820114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Washington
- University of Washington
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
