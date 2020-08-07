Overview

Dr. Bruce Tung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Tung works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.