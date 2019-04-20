Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Natta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD
Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Van Natta works at
Dr. Van Natta's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Christine L. Kelley, MD170 W 106th St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 575-0330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Natta?
Dr. Van Natta is the best. I was able to get in the next day for an augmentation. So natural looking, I love my results!
About Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881652444
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Natta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Natta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Natta works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Natta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Natta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Natta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Natta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.