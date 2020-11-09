Dr. Bruce Waldholtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldholtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Waldholtz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Gastroenterology Associates113 Gainsborough Sq Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 627-6416
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- The Outer Banks Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
When I went to Dr waldholt's I was in bad shape he literally saved my life best doctor I've ever had
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Waldholtz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldholtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldholtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldholtz has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldholtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldholtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldholtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldholtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldholtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.