Overview of Dr. Bruce Wall, MD

Dr. Bruce Wall, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Wall works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Gout and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.