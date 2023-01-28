Dr. Bruce Wall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Wall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Wall, MD
Dr. Bruce Wall, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Wall works at
Dr. Wall's Office Locations
-
1
Dallas Transplant Institute3604 Live Oak St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 358-2300
-
2
Office13154 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 358-2300
-
3
Dallas Nephrology Associates- Swiss Office3601 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Wall, MD
- Nephrology
Experience: 42 years
- English
NPI: 1861446130
Education & Certifications
Residency: Baylor University Medical Center
Fellowship: Baylor University Medical Center
Internship: Baylor University Medical Center
Medical School: TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
