Dr. Bruce Webber, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Webber, MD

Dr. Bruce Webber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Webber works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Webber's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery - West
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 532, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 488-2344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lipomas
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 13, 2020
    Dr. Webber is a fantastic surgeon. I have a hard time reading the two one-star reviews. Dr. Webber did my reconstructive breast surgery after having to have a modified radical mastectomy. In my experience with him he answer any and all questions and is beyond a professional physician. He did a wonderful job on making me look very natural after having to have reconstructive surgery.
    Susan Mc. — Dec 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Webber, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780661371
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
    Residency
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara
    Undergraduate School
    • Willamette University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Webber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webber works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Webber’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Webber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

