Dr. Bruce Wheeler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Wheeler, DMD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Wheeler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wheeler Family Dentistry3288 Robinhood Rd Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 308-2074
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheeler?
About Dr. Bruce Wheeler, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1194821009
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.