Dr. Bruce Wiita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Wiita, MD
Dr. Bruce Wiita, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Wiita's Office Locations
Jupiter Medical Center1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-2234
Donna M. Laflamme Inc.1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 104, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 630-8482
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruce Wiita M.D is certainly weathered but knows his stuff and couldn't be more accommodating. Go check him out!
About Dr. Bruce Wiita, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013959741
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- David Grant Usaf
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiita has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiita has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.