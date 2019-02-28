Dr. Bruce Witte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Witte, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Witte, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease615 S New Ballas Rd # 1200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service & very committed to answering all questions to your satisfaction.
About Dr. Bruce Witte, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174593578
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witte accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witte has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Witte speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Witte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witte.
