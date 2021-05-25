Overview of Dr. Bruce Witten, MD

Dr. Bruce Witten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Witten works at Bruce R. Witten MD PA in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.