Dr. Bruce Witten, MD
Dr. Bruce Witten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Bruce R. Witten MD PA301 Health Park Blvd Ste 323, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 829-6441
- Flagler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Witten has been my wonderful doctor for over 30 years. He’s calm, intelligent, personable and a brilliant doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Witten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witten has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Witten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witten.
