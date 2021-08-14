Overview of Dr. Bruce Wolosky, DPM

Dr. Bruce Wolosky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.



Dr. Wolosky works at Podiatry Services Of Florida in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.