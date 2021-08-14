Dr. Bruce Wolosky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Wolosky, DPM
Dr. Bruce Wolosky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Bruce D Wolosky Dpm PA8534 SW HIGHWAY 200, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 237-2002
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wolosky took care of my wife's ingrown toenail as a walkin, when our regular Podiatrist couldn't get us in for 2 weeks. Staff was great, Dr. did a great job with no pain for my wife Very pleased with the service, the speed, and the results.
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104851419
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Wolosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wolosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wolosky has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolosky.
