Dr. Bruce Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Wright, MD
Dr. Bruce Wright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Associates in Clinical Psychiatry PC110 Fort Couch Rd Ste G200, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 347-0170
St. Clair Memorial Hospital1000 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 561-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wright is an intelligent, caring, compassionate Dr. His sense of humor is something that immediately put me at ease. He has gone above and beyond what anyone can expect from a Psychiatrist. He comes across as human, not an arrogant man. He shows that side of himself equally as much as his Professionalism.
About Dr. Bruce Wright, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
