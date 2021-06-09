See All Dermatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Bruce Younger, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bruce Younger, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.

Dr. Younger works at BRUCE YOUNGER MD in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bruce Younger MD
    2752 Erie Ave Ste 7, Cincinnati, OH 45208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 871-3302

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 09, 2021
    My family and I have been patients of Dr. Younger for years. He has an amazing bed side manner and is always willing to take time for our questions or concerns. I recommend him to all my friends who need a great Dermatologist.!
    Carrie Knolle — Jun 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Younger, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Younger, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1396853180
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Younger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Younger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Younger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Younger works at BRUCE YOUNGER MD in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Younger’s profile.

    Dr. Younger has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Younger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

