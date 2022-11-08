Overview of Dr. Bruce Zafran, MD

Dr. Bruce Zafran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital - Philadelphia, PA



Dr. Zafran works at HCA Florida Royal Palm OB/GYN in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.