Dr. Bruce Zappia, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Zappia, DPM
Dr. Bruce Zappia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Zappia works at
Dr. Zappia's Office Locations
Dr Bruce A Zappia Dpm575 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 893-9227
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is extremely knowledgeable and right on the mark. Very friendly.
About Dr. Bruce Zappia, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093713927
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zappia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zappia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zappia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zappia works at
Dr. Zappia has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zappia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zappia speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zappia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zappia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zappia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zappia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.