Dr. Bruce Zaret, MD

Neurology
3.6 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Zaret, MD

Dr. Bruce Zaret, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They completed their fellowship with Neur Inst/Colum-Presby

Dr. Zaret works at Steward ANNP Neurology Center in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL and Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaret's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward ANNP Neurology Center
    3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 321-1776
  2. 2
    First Choice Neurology
    5350 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 108, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 962-1508
  3. 3
    Sunrise Medical Group
    7225 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 718-9777
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Headache
Nerve Conduction Studies
Tension Headache
Headache
Nerve Conduction Studies

Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr Zaret is a knowledgable and personable physician. Kind and caring Would highly recommend himi
    Barbara Greenbaum — Oct 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Zaret, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Zaret, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447224506
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neur Inst/Colum-Presby
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Zaret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaret has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaret has seen patients for Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaret on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaret. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaret.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

