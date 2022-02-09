Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Hughston Clinic Southeast PC631 Professional Dr Ste 170, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziran?
El doctor ziran me operó mi brazo estaba destrozado en tres partes músculos tendones huesos despegados y con la mano de Dios y los demás colegas fue posible que mi mano viviera gloria sea Jehová de los ejércitos y muchas gracias al doctor Ziran y todos los colegas qué colaboraron para que mi cirugía fuera posible aleluya amén
About Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538274592
Education & Certifications
- Ilizarov Institute
- Metro Health Medical Center
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
