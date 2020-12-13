Dr. Bruna Babic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruna Babic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruna Babic, MD
Dr. Bruna Babic, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Babic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Babic's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Neurosurgery5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Internal Medicine56-45 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babic?
Dr. Babic saved my sons live and I am not sure another Dr could have saved him. He is Autistic and has no speech. His appendix burst and was a complete mess. Dr. Babic did a fantastic job in surgery and cleaned inside so well he did not get infected. I was particularly impressed with her bedside manor with my son, the time she took with him to calm him. She also took time with me to explain everything and keep me calm. Dr. Babic is truly an extraordinary surgeon!
About Dr. Bruna Babic, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- English
- 1699095513
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babic works at
Dr. Babic has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Babic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.