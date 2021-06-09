Overview

Dr. Brundha Balaraman, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Balaraman works at Derm Surgery in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.