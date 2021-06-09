Dr. Brundha Balaraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balaraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brundha Balaraman, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Derm Surgery4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 240, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 669-9222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Fellowship, Houston, TX
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Dermatology
