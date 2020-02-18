Dr. Brunilda Ducellari, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducellari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brunilda Ducellari, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brunilda Ducellari, DPM
Dr. Brunilda Ducellari, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Hialeah Hospital.
Dr. Ducellari's Office Locations
Miami Feet LLC35 SW 114th Ave Apt 105, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 480-2045
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
La doctora es super hermosa por dentro y por fuera. Tiene un caracter como el que cualquier paciente esperaria de su doctor.Es amable,cariñosa y sobre todo muy profesional. El equipo con el cual trabaja son de maravilla. Lo recomiendo 100/ %.
About Dr. Brunilda Ducellari, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Albanian, Greek, Italian and Spanish
- 1225389620
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Saint Thomas University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ducellari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ducellari accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ducellari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ducellari speaks Albanian, Greek, Italian and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducellari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducellari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducellari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducellari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.