Dr. Bruno Aploks, MD
Dr. Bruno Aploks, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hartford, NY.
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
I recently had an issue that required seeing an ENT specialist. I did some asking around to friends and family and everyone said Dr. Aploks is the best. I was warned that there might be a short wait to see him but it would be well worth it. The staff was friendly and accommodating. Dr. Aploks was wonderful. He was very knowledgeable and answered all my questions with good understanding. I did not feel rushed or uncomfortable at all. I could not be more pleased with my visit to this doctors office. Under the care of Dr. Aploks my issue was treated and has resolved. I would definetly recommend him to anyone. Well worth the short wait!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Aploks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aploks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aploks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aploks has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aploks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aploks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aploks.
