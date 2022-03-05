Overview of Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD

Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidade Federal Da Bahia, Faculdade De Medicina|Universidade Federal da Bahia, Salvador, Brazil and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Bastos works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.