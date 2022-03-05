See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD

Medical Oncology
3.6 (45)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD

Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidade Federal Da Bahia, Faculdade De Medicina|Universidade Federal da Bahia, Salvador, Brazil and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Bastos works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bastos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619178936
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute|Hematology/Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Developmental Therapeutics, Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami Sch Med|Jackson Meml Hosp-University Miami Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Da Bahia, Faculdade De Medicina|Universidade Federal da Bahia, Salvador, Brazil
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bastos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bastos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bastos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bastos works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bastos’s profile.

    Dr. Bastos has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bastos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bastos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bastos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bastos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bastos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

