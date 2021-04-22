See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Bruno Caridi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruno Caridi, MD

Dr. Bruno Caridi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Caridi works at Obstetrics/Gynecology Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caridi's Office Locations

    Obstetrics/Gynecology Faculty Practice Associates
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Uterine Fibroids
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Uterine Fibroids
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Dipstick Urinalysis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Yeast Infections
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
C-Section
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Gestational Diabetes
Hemorrhoids
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Perimenopause
Preeclampsia
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr. Bruno Caridi was very professional and thorough with examining the problem and then taking necessary steps and procedures to identify the problem. Thank you Dr. Caridi for patiently listening and not rushing and with all your help!!!
    Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Bruno Caridi, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1225123409
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Presbyterian Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruno Caridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caridi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caridi works at Obstetrics/Gynecology Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Caridi’s profile.

    Dr. Caridi has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Caridi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caridi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

