Dr. Bruno Caridi, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruno Caridi, MD
Dr. Bruno Caridi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Caridi's Office Locations
Obstetrics/Gynecology Faculty Practice Associates5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruno Caridi was very professional and thorough with examining the problem and then taking necessary steps and procedures to identify the problem. Thank you Dr. Caridi for patiently listening and not rushing and with all your help!!!
About Dr. Bruno Caridi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1225123409
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Presbyterian Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caridi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caridi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caridi has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caridi speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Caridi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caridi.
