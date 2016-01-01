See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Bruno Chumpitazi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bruno Chumpitazi, MD

Dr. Bruno Chumpitazi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos.

Dr. Chumpitazi works at Bruno Chumpitazi MD PC in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Chumpitazi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bruno A. Chumpitazi M.d. PC
    Bruno A. Chumpitazi M.d. PC
11031 LOCKWOOD DR, Silver Spring, MD 20901
(301) 593-7136

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Bruno Chumpitazi, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174523567
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wash Hosp Ctr
Residency
Internship
  • Wash Hosp Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bruno Chumpitazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chumpitazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chumpitazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chumpitazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chumpitazi works at Bruno Chumpitazi MD PC in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Chumpitazi’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chumpitazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chumpitazi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chumpitazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chumpitazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

