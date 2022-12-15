See All Hematologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Bruno Fang, MD

Hematology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruno Fang, MD

Dr. Bruno Fang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE|University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine, Brazil and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Fang works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Fang's Office Locations

    Astera Cancer Care
    J2 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-7750
    The Steeplechase Cancer Center
    30 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 927-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Neutropenia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Neutropenia
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruno Fang, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982692851
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute|National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute|National Institutes of Health, MD
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE|University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine, Brazil
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruno Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fang has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fang speaks Portuguese and Spanish.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

