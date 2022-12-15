Dr. Bruno Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruno Fang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruno Fang, MD
Dr. Bruno Fang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE|University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine, Brazil and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Fang's Office Locations
Astera Cancer CareJ2 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-7750
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 927-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Fang for years. He treated my father for lung cancers for a every long time and was able to offer him cutting edge treatment that no other oncologist at that time was offering. He looks at the patients entire body and mind and works with many other specialist to develop the best treatment plans. He is also always available to take calls and spends a great deal of time with his patients. I wold highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for an oncologist specializing in lung cancer. He is the best in the east coast!
About Dr. Bruno Fang, MD
- Hematology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1982692851
Education & Certifications
- National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute|National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute|National Institutes of Health, MD
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE|University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine, Brazil
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
