Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno Mazza, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruno Mazza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Schuyler Hospital.
Locations
St. Josephs Hospital555 Saint Josephs Blvd Ste M2, Elmira, NY 14901 Directions (607) 734-7121
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Schuyler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mazza is so helpful & not explains every thing you can also ask questions & express fears or concerns without feeling dismissed.
About Dr. Bruno Mazza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Genesee Hosp-U Rochester
- Genesee Hosp-U Rochester
- Genesee Hosp-U Rochester
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
