Dr. Abramowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Abramowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Abramowitz, MD
Dr. Bryan Abramowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abramowitz works at
Dr. Abramowitz's Office Locations
Bryan L Abramowitz MD Inc.4282 Genesee Ave Ste 302, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 836-2491
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abramowitz has treated me as if he was treating a family member. He is thorough and inquisitive, reviewing past treatments before discussing any current issues. He also asks questions relating to mental health to ensure not only the “body” receives care, but the “person” (mind and spirit) is healthy as well. This method combines holistic and traditional methods which enables the patient to reach an optimum health status. Response to urgent matters is unmatched. His recommendations to specialists has been 100% on point. It’s as if he knows those specialists hold an equal holistic approach and the patient truly feels they are part of a community, instead of being pushed through an industry. It’s rare to find a primary care doctor practicing this way. Kendra (staff) is always helpful, friendly, and courteous. She conducts herself professionally while juggling numerous phone calls and in-person contact. She is thorough - responding to urgent needs with compassion, and responding with test results in a timely fashion. When she is the only staff member “on-deck”, her patience and efficiency is superior. She is an excellent extension of Dr. Abramowitz. I have witnessed Kendra multitask the phone ringing off the hook while attending to patients in the waiting area. She is able to do so professionally, never displaying stress or lack of patience. Her performance doesn’t end there as she also serves as an assistant to Dr. Abramowitz. This shows positive teamwork for a small office to handle a high volume of patients. The patient leaves feeling part of a family environment instead of just a number. Kendra serves both as an administrator and as an assistant to Dr. Abramowitz. When she accompanied me in the exam room, not only was she professional, she also touched my arm showing compassion which eased my nerves. When I’ve called with urgent concerns, she asks appropriate questions, provides clear advice, and when necessary communicates with Dr. Abramowitz for further information. On a previous occasion, she went above and beyond while scheduling an emergency scan.. Initially the receiving scheduler said it could not be done.. Kendra asked to speak to a supervisor.. When that didn’t work, she escalated her communication to the radiologist.. I was able to receive my scan the next morning. Again, this level of attention proves a successful team effort is working together to achieve a positive experience for the patient. Dr. Abromowitz and his staff deliver professionalism, kindness, knowledge, and compassion each and every time I visit. He is lucky to work with a team of specialists who also hold his high standard of care and ethics. I am lucky as a terminally ill patient to benefit from a communal holistic approach. I used to fear the medical establishment.. I no longer have this fear as a result of Dr. Abromowitz and his team.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abramowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramowitz speaks Hebrew.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.