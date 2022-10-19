See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Aduddell works at Comprehensive Pain Solutions of Texas in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Demaceo Howard, MD
Dr. Demaceo Howard, MD
4.6 (39)
View Profile
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
4.6 (77)
View Profile
Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD
Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD
4.2 (153)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Bryan Aduddell
    1300 Medical Ave Ste 102, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 598-9900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aduddell?

    Oct 19, 2022
    I went in to see Dr. Aduddell with sciatic nerve pain. After thoroughly reviewing my case and explaining options, I had two injections a couple weeks apart. After the second one I was great and was able to begin physical therapy. Dr. Aduddell is patient and caring, and his staff is as well.
    Carrie J. — Oct 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aduddell to family and friends

    Dr. Aduddell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aduddell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD.

    About Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437598877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aduddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aduddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aduddell works at Comprehensive Pain Solutions of Texas in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Aduddell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aduddell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aduddell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aduddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aduddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.