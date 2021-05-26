Dr. Bryan Allf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Allf, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Allf, MD
Dr. Bryan Allf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Allf works at
Dr. Allf's Office Locations
Covenant Eye Care2555 Court Dr Ste 150, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 864-7789
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Allf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Allf works at
Dr. Allf has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allf speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Allf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allf, there are benefits to both methods.