Dr. Bryan Anderson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bryan Anderson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Locations
1
South Stone Dental Care2807 S Stone St Ste 102, Spokane, WA 99223 Directions (509) 563-2920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Anderson for 25 years and have experienced his professionalism, calm friendliness and excellent care. His staff is friendly, helpful and kind.
About Dr. Bryan Anderson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
