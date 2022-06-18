Dr. Bryan Baillis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baillis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Baillis, MD
Dr. Bryan Baillis, MD is a Dermatologist in Medina, OH.
Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center5783 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Ohio Holistic Medicine / Mohs Surgery Center5779 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 725-0569
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Great bed side manner, compassionate, honest and well trained. Best in the Cleveland area hands down. Trillium Creek Dermatology should be proud to have this skin surgeon on their staff. Great job Dr Baillis and thank you Trillium Dermatology for hiring him.
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Baillis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baillis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baillis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baillis has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baillis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baillis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baillis.
